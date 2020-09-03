Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Supplied Karl Stefanovic Today show. Picture: Today/Channel 9
Supplied Karl Stefanovic Today show. Picture: Today/Channel 9
News

Stefanovic’s bizarre plan to get across border

by Kyle Wisniewski
3rd Sep 2020 1:41 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Today Show host Karl Stefanovic has used his love for a classic Australian film to brainstorm a plan to cross the Queensland border.

Inspired by the Australian 2003 comedy film Danny Deckchair and also by David Blaine's latest stunt, the Sydneysider has pitched the idea of crossing the Queensland border with balloons.

 

Karl Stefanovic Today show. Picture: Today/Channel 9
Karl Stefanovic Today show. Picture: Today/Channel 9

 

"It got me thinking yesterday with a few hours on our spare hands, I had another crack of getting into Queensland," Stefanovic said on the Today Show while video played of illusionist Blaine flying into the air holding balloons.

"Here's the proof, there we go just sail on over the border.

Community Newsletter SignUp

"What go you think about that? Just over Coolangatta with beautiful headwind. Off I'll go all the way up to Yorkeys Knob."

The TV personality was reminded of his idea when Blaine's stunt 'Ascension' was shown, which showed the illusionist attached to a bunch of specially designed helium-filled balloons allowing him to float about 18,000 feet above the earth before returning by parachute.

Originally published as Stefanovic's bizarre plan to get across border

More Stories

border border lockdown karl stefanovic today show

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mayor calls for Premier to open travel bubble for Mungindi

        Premium Content Mayor calls for Premier to open travel bubble for Mungindi

        News BALONNE Mayor has joined calls for Mungindi residents to be free to travel across the NSW border for essential shopping after the devastating town centre blaze.

        NAMED: 52 to face Chinchilla court today

        Premium Content NAMED: 52 to face Chinchilla court today

        News HERE’S a full list of locals set to face Chinchilla Magistrates Court, September 3.

        ‘Rebuild our little town’: Plea to help Mungindi after fire

        Premium Content ‘Rebuild our little town’: Plea to help Mungindi after fire

        News 'These stores are the lifeblood of the little town.'

        Help available for southwest residents with land disputes

        Premium Content Help available for southwest residents with land disputes

        News A POP-up office is coming to towns in the Darling Downs and Southwest to help sort...