Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
THEFT: Police are investigating the theft of 22 Charolais cross Angus steers from The Gums and Moonie area.
THEFT: Police are investigating the theft of 22 Charolais cross Angus steers from The Gums and Moonie area.
Crime

Steers stolen from Western Downs property

Zoe Bell
5th Jun 2020 11:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A THEFT which occurred sometime over the last four month in a Western Downs property is currently being investigated by Queensland Police.

The Major and Organised Crime Squad (Rural) are currently investigating incident where 22 Charolais cross Angus steers, all between 350 to 420 kilograms were stolen.

 

The incident happened in The Gums and Moonie area.
The incident happened in The Gums and Moonie area.

 

Police believe the incident occurred between February 1 and May 20, from The Gums and Moonie area.

All of the steers are branded on the left hind and earmarked as shown below.

 

The steers bore ear marks similar to this.
The steers bore ear marks similar to this.

 

If you have any information, please contact the Toowoomba Major and Organised Crime Squad (Rural) or via Policelink or Crime Stoppers.

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Inside story of one woman’s drive to crush COVID-19 crisis

        premium_icon Inside story of one woman’s drive to crush COVID-19 crisis

        News Dr Jeannette Young has for 15 years fought on the frontline to keep Queenslanders healthy, but it was not until this year that she faced her greatest challenge.

        Miles pub ‘doing the best with what we’ve got’

        premium_icon Miles pub ‘doing the best with what we’ve got’

        News The Queensland Hotel has been in for a tough ride, but they’re able to start...

        5000 rural fireys could face sack over Blue Card program

        premium_icon 5000 rural fireys could face sack over Blue Card program

        News An Liberal MP has hit back at the State Government.

        ‘It’s been a hard road’: Tara eateries weigh in on re-opening

        premium_icon ‘It’s been a hard road’: Tara eateries weigh in on...

        News Tara’s pub and cafe owners have welcomed the easing of restrictions, but aren’t...