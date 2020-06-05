Steers stolen from Western Downs property

THEFT: Police are investigating the theft of 22 Charolais cross Angus steers from The Gums and Moonie area.

THEFT: Police are investigating the theft of 22 Charolais cross Angus steers from The Gums and Moonie area.

A THEFT which occurred sometime over the last four month in a Western Downs property is currently being investigated by Queensland Police.

The Major and Organised Crime Squad (Rural) are currently investigating incident where 22 Charolais cross Angus steers, all between 350 to 420 kilograms were stolen.

The incident happened in The Gums and Moonie area.

Police believe the incident occurred between February 1 and May 20, from The Gums and Moonie area.

All of the steers are branded on the left hind and earmarked as shown below.

The steers bore ear marks similar to this.

If you have any information, please contact the Toowoomba Major and Organised Crime Squad (Rural) or via Policelink or Crime Stoppers.