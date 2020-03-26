Staying united against the coronavirus

LIFE as we know it is changing day by day as the government implements new guidelines that affects each and every one of us to try and slow the spread of COVID-19.

It’s easy to fall into fear and helplessness as the uncertainly and unknown can be heavy burdens to bear.

But that doesn’t mean we should give up or succumb to the negativity – letting our morals and values slip, as a ‘every man for himself’ mentality can be quick to rear its head.

It is in difficult times that rural communities get a chance to shine and show the rest of the dog eat dog nation what humanity looks like by having each other’s back and making sure everyone knows that they are not alone.

We have a loving and genuine support network and we will get through this together – even if it’s from a healthy distance.

It’s time to take this treat seriously, listen to information provided by officials, look out for others, and be there for on another.

Is there anyone more resilient and apt all rolling with the punches than country communities?

We got this.

– Stay up to date with coronavirus updates by visiting www.health.gov.au. If you or someone you k now is struggling and needs someone to talk to, please contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or beyondblue on 1300 22 4636.