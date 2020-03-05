States best weightlifters are heading to Miles

MILES AHEAD: Sonia Stenhouse is not only organising the Queensland Masters Weightlifting Championships, but will also be competing.

Adrenaline and excitement is ramping up at the Miles Saints Weightlifting Club as it prepares to host an event the small regional town has never seen before.

In conjunction with Olympic Weightlifting, the club will host the Queensland Masters Championships and Oly in the Outback next week.

A total of 107 weightlifters will be coming to Miles. The youngest lifter is only six and the eldest a 76-year-old woman.

Among them will be national champions and world record holders.

Saints weightlifting coach Sonia Stenhouse, who was responsible for applying to Queensland Weightlifting for the right to host the event, said it would be of great benefit to the town.

“It’s going to bring a lot of people and business to Miles,” she said.

“There will be a big boost for local stores and retailers.

“I’m very excited the locals are going to get to see the level of competitors that are coming.”

Stenhouse said the sport is excellent for spectators, and she has found in previous years that those who come to watch find it so enjoyable that they stay all day.

“It’s not something that anyone out in Miles gets to see because Olympic weightlifting competitions are something new,” she said.

“Many people think we are bodybuilders; many people believe we are powerlifters, so, for many people, they don’t know what a snatch or a clean and jerk is.

“Once spectators come and start watching they begin to get into it.

“People get so emotionally invested in it that they feel exhausted.’’

The club has hosted Oly in the Outback for the past two years. After being told they should host a state level event, Stenhouse decided on the masters.

She thought that because master lifters are over the age of 35 they would be the athletes most likely to travel.

The club was unsure how the feedback would be but is delighted by the number of lifters who chose to get involved.

“That many athletes at any competition is huge no matter where in Queensland it’s held,” Stenhouse said.

“So I’m happy how many people have got behind it.

“Last year we only had 30 lifters, now we have 107, so it’s a way bigger deal.” The event will be held on Saturday, March 14 and Sunday, March 15 at Miles State High School.

Sessions will run from 9am to 6pm each day, and spectator entry is free.

A canteen and coffee van will be operating, and merchandise will be available for purchase