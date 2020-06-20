State reimposes restrictions after second coronavirus spike

Victoria will reimpose restrictions after recording another 25 new coronavirus cases.

From midnight tomorrow household gatherings will be restricted to a maximum of five guests, and public gatherings will have a limit of 10 people.

And the planned easing of restrictions for pubs and restaurants has also been deferred.

Victoria's concerning rise in coronavirus cases this week had authorities vigilant as the next step to ease restrictions looms.

Gyms, cinemas, indoor sports centres and concert venues were scheduled to reopen on Monday while cafes, restaurants and pubs will increase capacity from 20 people to 50.

But Victorians may have to wait a little bit longer before going back to the pub.

The new rules will come into place from midnight tomorrow and stay in place until midnight on July 12.

Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed the the new restrictions after another 25 cases were reported today.

He said the restrictions were imposed to try and "break the cycle" of people who are unwell continuing to socialise.

He would also not rule out further restrictions on "hot spot" areas in Melbourne where there are more cases.

Those restrictions could include going back to restricting the reasons why people can go outside.

The Herald Sun reported that there have been emergency meetings held to review the easing of restrictions.

Thirteen new cases were recorded on Friday, 18 on Thursday and 21 on Wednesday, resulting in the state's biggest increase in more than a month.

While the rest of the country's COVID-19 infections decline, Victoria's active cases rose to 91 on Friday, up from 66 four weeks ago.

Authorities are relieved that they know the links to most of the cases - many of whom are returned travellers or linked to them.

"We're hoping that this isn't the beginning of a second wave and we're doing everything we absolutely can to make sure that that's not the case," Victorian Deputy Chief Health Officer Annaliese van Diemen said.