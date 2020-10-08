Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Clive Palmer has called on the state government to help Queensland Nickel get access to the Port of Townsville. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Clive Palmer has called on the state government to help Queensland Nickel get access to the Port of Townsville. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Politics

State cops spray over port deal

Caitlan Charles
by and Caitlan Charles
8th Oct 2020 10:47 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

CLIVE Palmer has accused the state government of stifling job creation in Townsville by stalling Queensland Nickel's access to the Port of Townsville

Mr Palmer (pictured) has been in negotiations with the port to restart his Yabulu refinery imports, but the billionaire has claimed the state government is getting in the way of a solution. It is a claim the state government denies.

Transport Minister Mark Bailey said the port was working in good faith with Palmer-owned Queensland Nickel and was ready to negotiate an agreement. "If the Queensland Labor government was serious about jobs it should allow Queensland Nickel access to the Port of Townsville," Mr Palmer said.

The mining magnate is seeking the same terms and conditions for a new lease that it had operated previously.

Mr Bailey said it was up to Mr Palmer and his business to negotiate an agreement with the port.

Originally published as State cops spray over port deal

More Stories

clive palmer queensland election 2020 queensland politics trade united australia party

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tax cuts for Queenslanders in time for Christmas

        Premium Content Tax cuts for Queenslanders in time for Christmas

        News In an early Christmas gift most Aussie workers will be likely to get some extra cash in their pay packet. There’s just a few hurdles that need to be cleared first.

        Council votes to pay part of elderly man’s $7000 water bill

        Premium Content Council votes to pay part of elderly man’s $7000 water bill

        News THE Western Downs Regional Council agreed to pay an additional 25 per cent of the...

        Car thieves now targeting Miles

        Premium Content Car thieves now targeting Miles

        News TWO cars were stolen in the district overnight, one in Miles, the other in...

        Miles servo raided: Thieves steal smokes and cash

        Premium Content Miles servo raided: Thieves steal smokes and cash

        News BUSINESS CLOSED: A service station in Miles was damaged after thieves raided the...