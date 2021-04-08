Start on new Peregian hub to generate jobs

Breaking new ground for the $3m Peregian Beach Community House project are Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien, Mayor Clare Stewart and Kane Constructions representatives.

Not even a 12-month delay starting the new $3m Peregian Beach Community House has taken the edge off the official stage three launch of the Rufous Street precinct for excited locals like John Hare.

As president of the community house committee Mr Hare was dismayed when the previous, locally-based contractor Ri-Con collapsed, leaving the fate of the upgrade under a cloud.

But on Wednesday he joined Noosa Mayor Clare Stewart and Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien to inspect the progress of a $10m upgrade providing about a stack of new construction jobs at what was once the derelict Peregian Beach Bowls Club site.

"To see Kane Construction contractors on site, and all the fencing site up - they've made a fair amount of progress despite all the wet weather," Mr Hare said.

"It's exciting to see another milestone has been achieved.

"The facility will provide greater flexibility in meeting the demand for hiring space and we hope it will become a central focus of Peregian Beach."

Kane regional manager Mark Grimsey said workers were excited to be part of such a significant piece of community infrastructure planned for completion late this year.

"We really enjoy delivering quality buildings that have such a strong connection to the community," he said.

The centre has been developed in conjunction with Bark Design Architects with an extra meeting room for hire, complemented by a green space of 4000sq m of sculptured gardens, a play area, winding footpaths and grassed areas.

Once completed, the old community house will be used for the expansion of the Peregian Digital Hub.

Ms Stewart said the digital hub growth had been fantastic.

"This expansion and further activation of the site provides more opportunities to foster the digital economy in Noosa … this project is delivering local jobs for a local landmark facility," she said.

Mr O'Brien said the federal government was contributing $2,550,179 towards stage 3 of the Rufous Street Masterplan through the Building Better Regions Fund.

"This vibrant space will build on Noosa's reputation as a centre for innovation, creativity and technology, attracting new businesses and diversifying the local economy," he said.

"It will also have an immediate benefit to employment, with the majority of those workers expected to be local residents," the MP said.