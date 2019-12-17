Stars unite to ‘Make it Rain’

MUSICIANS, actors, celebrities and artists from the Byron Shire have joined forces for Make it Rain, a series of events to raise money for the NSW RFS Northern Rivers and Far North Coast Brigades.

Make It Rain will consist of music shows on Wednesday January 8 and Thursday January 9, and an online auction for those who cannot make it to Byron Bay.

Those who can make it to Byron Bay can help by attending a series of music shows at The Beach Hotel, where the MC will be Hollywood superstar Chris Hemsworth.

Bernard Fanning and Ian Haug, Wolfmother, T'N'T, Tim Rogers, Tex Perkins & The Loose Rubber Band, ARC (members of Spiderbait/You Am I/Jet/Even), Jackson Carroll, Jimmy Willing & The Real Gone Hick-Ups feat. The Buffalo Gals, Monica Frances and others will be on the line up.

To join them, head to makeitrain2020.com.au and donate $49 for a single night or $89 for two nights to secure your tickets.

Byron Shire resident Tex Perkins said the idea for Make it Rain came from the recent Ewingar Raising benefit festival.

"I was aware that the area had been devastated by fire storms. It's always an honour to be asked to help people in hard times and to use my music for good, not only for fundraising, but for healing," he said.

"Then the rest of NSW started to burn.

"Suddenly fires were everywhere. Places that had never burned, and should never burn, and it hit really close to home, literally. A small bushfire in the national park near where I live quickly became a 2000 hectare blaze, it's now over 6000 hectares and growing.

"We evacuated our animals, children and prepared as best we could. The fire still burns but we've been lucky … so far.

"My local fire brigade announced an outpouring of thanks to the local people for their $1000 donation, as a result of that generosity, they could buy short wave radios to use out there while fighting fires!

"I was shocked! These guys are out here and deserve the best equipment!"

The Music Shows

Stone & Wood is donating several fundraising Karma Kegs for the evening, plus a prize of lunch and drinks at the brewery and four cases of fresh beer.

The shows line up is:

• Wednesday, January 8, At The Beach Hotel, Byron Bay, featuring Wolfmother, ARC (members of Spiderbait/You Am I/Jet/Even), Jackson Carroll, Monica Frances.

• Thursday, January 9, at The Beach Hotel, Byron Bay, featuring Bernard Fanning, T'N'T, Tim Rogers, Tex Perkins & The Loose Rubber Band, Jimmy Willing & The Real Gone Hick-Ups (feat. The Buffalo Gals) and special guest MC, Chris Hemsworth.

Elsa Pataky, left, and Chris Hemsworth arrive at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Online Auction

Can't make it to Byron? Organisers have also set up an online auction, featuring some money-can't-buy items and experiences, that you can actually buy this time.

• An original etching from award-winning artist Ben Quilty,

• A personal training session with Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky,

• A tennis lesson or game for three with Pat Rafter,

• A song writing session with ARIA Award winner Bernard Fanning,

• A recording session at La Cueva Studios in Byron Bay with Grammy Award-winning producer Nick Didia (Pearl Jam, Rage Against The Machine, Powderfinger, Bernard Fanning, Mastodon).

• A personal styling session at the Byron boutique with Isabella (Spelly), champagne and a $500 tab at the shop from Spell & The Gypsy Collective.

• A golden ticket for you and one more person to all publicly ticketed concerts at The Fortitude Music Hall in 2020

• You and three people join the legendary Stone & Wood Head Brewer to brew your very own beer, plus more to be added.

The online auction is open from today and closes on January 17, 2020.

Head over to makeitrain2020.com.au for details.