TV

Stark contrast at I’m A Celeb afterparty

by Nick Bond
1st Feb 2021 8:33 AM

 

The stars of this season of I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here partied into the night after yesterday's live finale - but some had more reason to celebrate than others.

This year's winner Abbie Chatfield was photographed cutting loose, posing for photographers with her hard-earned crown atop her head, and drinking from a glass of champagne.

 

Queen of the jungle. Picture: Matrix
Queen of the jungle. Picture: Matrix

 

Royal behaviour. Picture: Matrix
Royal behaviour. Picture: Matrix

 

Runner-up Grant Denyer looked decidedly more subdued:

 

Denyer's a more mellow runner-up. Picture: Matrix
Denyer’s a more mellow runner-up. Picture: Matrix

Seven remaining celebrities had a chance of winning the live finale: Grant Denyer, Abbie Chatfield, Jess Eva, Travis Varcoe, Ash Williams, Toni Pearen and Colin Fassnidge.

 

Toni Pearen after the finale. Picture: Matrix
Toni Pearen after the finale. Picture: Matrix

 

She's a winner! Picture: Matrix
She’s a winner! Picture: Matrix

The winner was determined by votes from the public and at the end of the night it came down to Abbie and Grant.

But Abbie walked away with the title and won $100,000 for her chosen charity, Dementia Australia. She'd nominated it as her chosen charity because her grandma, who passed away last June, had dementia.

First-booted contestant Jack Vidgen glammed up for the occasion. Picture: Matrix
First-booted contestant Jack Vidgen glammed up for the occasion. Picture: Matrix

 

Abbie chats to fellow contestant Pettifleur. Picture: Matrix
Abbie chats to fellow contestant Pettifleur. Picture: Matrix

As with most things she did this season, Abbie's win wasn't without some controversy, with some viewers smarting that season favourite Pearen finished a lowly fourth.

But Abbie had a typically outspoken message for her haters posted to her Instagram stories late last night - no doubt fuelled by a celebratory champagne or two.

 

All smiles. Pictures: Matrix
All smiles. Pictures: Matrix

Earlier yesterday, former Bach star Chatfield made what she happily admitted was a "desperate" final plea for votes via her Instagram, telling her followers: "Do it for someone who has been dumped on TV three times now … Give me a vote. Am I begging? Yes. Just like I beg for all of my relationships. I love you all so much. Am I desperate? Yes. Do I have anxious attachment issues? Yes."

It worked - Chatfield joins a select group of Aussie stars who've taken out the popular audience vote to win I'm A Celeb:

Season 1: Freddie Flintoff

Season 2: Brendan Fevola

Season 3: Casey Donovan

Season 4: Fiona O'Loughlin

Season 5: Richard Reid

Season 6: Miguel Maestre

 

Originally published as Stark contrast at I'm A Celeb afterparty

Awks. Picture: Matrix
Awks. Picture: Matrix

abbie chatfield channel ten entertainment grant denyer i'm a celebrity get me out of here tv

