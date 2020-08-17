Star ‘so sad’ over Madonna’s face

Singer Katie Noonan has earned the ire of fans after criticising Madonna's decision to undergo cosmetic surgery.

The 43-year-old Aussie musician took to Instagram to express her disappointment in pop icon Madonna - who she tagged in the post - for "submitting her face" to surgery.

Noonan, who told fans she "does not understand how any strong, self-respecting woman" could enhance their appearance under the knife, has since been labelled "anti-feminist", and accused of encouraging online bullying.

Katie Noonan was critical of Madonna on Instagram. Picture: James Gourley.



Noonan's scathing remarks come after Madonna posted a number of selfies to her Instagram in celebration of her 62nd birthday yesterday.

Taking to her own profile with one of the selfies, Noonan wrote: "Awwww geez I loved @madonna as a young girl - she was so unashamedly herself and a badass," going on to say she was "saddened" by her appearance.

"It is so so very sad to see women I admire submit their faces to plastic surgery/fillers/botox. I genuinely do not understand how any strong, self respecting woman could do anything like this to their own face."

She continued: "Lines, stretch marks, scars, pigmentation … they are beautiful - they are a sign of the amazing power of our changing bodies and the privilege of growing older - what a gift to celebrate - not a weakness to disguise.

"I reckon true self love means not doing anything to your face or body to alter its own natural beauty. Hurrah for natural beauty and the privilege of aging kween."

One fan called the post "gross", writing: "You could have chosen to celebrate a woman who has made the choice to age naturally instead of choosing to drag down another who has not. Madonnas (sic) choices are her own and not for you to look down your nose and judge her for. I guess all the posts about supporting and empowering women were just performative hey? You only support women who fall into boxes you approve of? Makes you no better than the men who judge women."

Another said they were 'disappointed' by Noonan's stance.

Katie Noonan has been slammed for her public criticism of Madonna. Picture: Supplied.

"Wow this is really disappointing to read from you. Do you know Madonna personally, Katie? Have you had a discussion with her about the reasons behind the choices she is within her rights to make about her OWN BODY? Self respecting women don't tear other women down."

Another wrote: "These sorts of posts open a gateway for people to judge, bully and comment on another's appearance - not very feminist at all. Super disappointing and poor taste," while one more offered: "I understand the point of this and I'm a huge fan of you both, but I can't support putting another woman down for her choices to make a point.

"It is sad that for commercial gain in the industry surgery is a decision some artists make, however it's still a choice. I don't know if this makes Madonna any less sure of herself or powerful. Just an alternative take."

Some fans, however, were in support of the sentiment, with one writing: "Agreed! Nothing more powerful or beautiful than natural beauty and ageing gracefully."

Another agreed that they "hardly recognised" Madonna.

Madonna has ramped up her social media presence throughout the pandemic. Picture: Instagram.

Last month, Madge made headlines for posting a coronavirus theory to her 15 million Instagram followers, claiming that a vaccine has already been found but is being hidden from public view to "let fear control the people".

The video Madonna shared had been hidden from view by Instagram, who identified it as "false information" and encourage users to see why independent fact-checkers say the claims made were not true.

Confusingly, the post was deleted from Instagram after around half an hour - only to be reposted a short time later.

The eyebrow-raising incident was the latest in a series of Instagram faux-pas for the singer during lockdown, starting with a bizarre video she posted in March of herself nude and pouting in a rose petal-filled bath, telling her followers what was "wonderful" about the pandemic.

Originally published as Star 'so sad' over Madonna's face