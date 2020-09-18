Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Bella and Irena’s feud has been heating up on The Bachelor, and now an ex-contestant has revealed what we didn’t see behind the scenes.
Bella and Irena’s feud has been heating up on The Bachelor, and now an ex-contestant has revealed what we didn’t see behind the scenes.
TV

Star reveals truth of ugly TV feud

by Lexie Cartwright
18th Sep 2020 9:00 AM

Eliminated Bachelor contestant Steph Harper has thrown her support behind "villain" Bella Varelis amid her nasty feud with Irena Srbinovska.

The former best friends' relationship quickly turned sour during the show's stint in Love in Lockdown, and they returned to the mansion with Bella making it clear in last week's episode their relationship had fallen apart in the quest for Locky's heart.

And while most of the social media reaction has indicated support for nurse Irena, the recent eliminee has revealed there was a lot of context we missed which happened behind the scenes.

Speaking toNow To Love following her exit, Steph said she didn't agree with Bella's edit on the Channel 10 series.

RELATED: James Weir recaps the latest episode of The Bachelor

Irena broke down over Locky’s connection with Bella on last night’s episode of The Bachelor.
Irena broke down over Locky’s connection with Bella on last night’s episode of The Bachelor.

"I do think we're seeing a lot of reactions about how Bella acted on the show - but there's a lot of stuff that happened that wasn't shown at all.

"I've had contact with the girls off the record and I'm aware a lot of stuff was said about Bella that wasn't very nice, so I understand where she's coming from.

"I adore Bella. I have so much love for her.

"There's a lot of stuff that you don't see between Bella and Irena - so much happened.

"I do think Bella was justified (in calling out Irena). She had a reaction to something, and yes, she might have gone a bit OTT, but in the mansion, who doesn't? I know I had my moments there."

Steph has thrown her support behind Bella.
Steph has thrown her support behind Bella.

Steph added she believed Irena's feelings for Locky were 100 per cent real, but that she hasn't handled the situation well.

"I think that Irena has really genuine feelings for Locky, but I'm just not so happy about the way she went about it all."

RELATED: The Bachelor's Juliette reveals the celebrities in her DMs

Irena is the favourite to win Locky’s heart. Picture: 10
Irena is the favourite to win Locky’s heart. Picture: 10

Irena, 30, and Bella, 25, are both tipped to be the top two, though Irena is the favourite to take it out. They will join Bec Cvilikas and Izzy Sharman-Firth for next week's home town visits.

The Bachelor airs Wednesdays and Thursdays on Channel 10 at 7.30pm

 

 

 

Originally published as Star reveals truth of ugly bach feud

While Bella was boasting about her perfect date to the group.
While Bella was boasting about her perfect date to the group.
the bachelor

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PM 'determined to tear down Palaszczuk'

        Premium Content PM 'determined to tear down Palaszczuk'

        News Deputy Premier Steven Miles said PM’s ongoing criticism of Queensland’s restrictions was proof that he was 'determined to tear down' the Premier.

        COVID-19 footpath upgrades to hit Western Downs

        Premium Content COVID-19 footpath upgrades to hit Western Downs

        Council News CONTRACTORS will begin the second stage of construction works through council’s $50...

        NAMED: 62 to face Chinchilla court today

        Premium Content NAMED: 62 to face Chinchilla court today

        News FULL LIST: Locals set to face Chinchilla Magistrates Court today, September 3.

        Police minister responds to Chinchilla crime petition

        Premium Content Police minister responds to Chinchilla crime petition

        News "I and a few others feel it was a very vague response."