Sam Heughan says he previously auditioned for James Bond. Picture: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Writers Guild of America, East
Movies

Star reveals he auditioned for James Bond

by Lexie Cartwright
7th Apr 2020 2:00 PM

It's a hot contest as to who will fill Daniel Craig's swanky shoes in the next James Bond films.

Craig, 52, will appear as 007 in his fifth and final Bond movie No Time To Die, which premieres later this year after being pushed back due to the coronavirus.

And it's anyone's guess as to who will nab the titular role afterwards.

Daniel Craig in a scene from the yet to be released Bond film, No Time To Die.
Hunky Outlander star Sam Heughan's name has been thrown in the ring, after he revealed in an interview with Esquire he had previously auditioned for the part.

Heughan, 39, has a massive fan following, largely thanks to his portrayal of Jamie Fraser in Outlander, which is streaming season five on Foxtel Now.

"I actually have auditioned for James Bond," Heughan said in the interview promoting his film, Bloodshot.

"Back when they were rebooting, Bond 21, when Daniel Craig came on board, they were talking about making him younger.

"I don't know what happened, but very recently, I became the bookie's favourite to play Bond, which is kind of random and very strange.

"Yeah, I mean, we want a Scottish James Bond, don't we?"

Sam Heughan with his co-star Caitriona Balfe in Outlander. Picture: Foxtel
Sam Heughan with his co-star Caitriona Balfe in Outlander. Picture: Foxtel

All 26 James Bond films, which are now available to stream on Foxtel Now, have seen actors Sean Connery (who was Scottish), Roger Moore, George Lazenby, David Niven, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Craig take the lead.

Elaborating on whether or not he had been in talks to play Bond again, Heughan was coy. "So uh, let's find out (and) see who does become Bond."

Other names in the running for the iconic character are Venom actor Tom Hardy, Thor's Tom Hiddleston, Game of Thrones' Richard Madden and Luther's Idris Elba.

Tom Hardy is also a hot favourite to play Bond.
As is Idris Elba. Picture: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
celebrity james bond movies outlander sam heughan

