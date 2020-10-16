Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Celebrity

Star ‘embarrassed’ by kissing photos

by Leah Bitsky, New York Post
16th Oct 2020 7:33 AM

 

Timothée Chalamet isn't into PDA despite his history with making out in public.

The Call Me By Your Name star opened up about feeling totally humiliated after paparazzi photos surfaced of his steamy September makeout session with ex-girlfriend Lily-Rose Depp last year.

"I went to bed that night thinking that was one of the best days of my life. I was on this boat all day with someone I really loved, and closing my eyes, I was like, indisputably, 'That was great,'" the 24-year-old actor told GQ in a new interview.

But the magic faded when he woke to find that his intimate moment was caught by photographers.

"Then waking up to all these pictures, and feeling embarrassed, and looking like a real knob? All pale?" he said, adding, "And then people are like, 'This is a PR stunt.' A PR stunt? Do you think I'd want to look like that in front of all of you?"

Chalamet and Depp, 21, were first linked as a couple in September 2019. Page Six exclusively reported the pair were seen locking lips at Tao Downtown in October that year. But he confirmed they were no longer together when he told British Vogue he was "currently single," in its May issue.

He has since been seen snogging Eiza González during a trip to Mexico in June.

Timothee Chalamet in December last year. Picture: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images
Timothee Chalamet in December last year. Picture: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

 

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Star 'embarrassed' by kissing photos

More Stories

celebrity kiss lily-rose depp timothée chalamet

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Warrego Hwy open after truck spill

        Premium Content UPDATE: Warrego Hwy open after truck spill

        News EAST and west bound traffic is now flowing after a truck lost its load on the Warrego Highway.

        Councils shoot down astronomy tourism project at Bunyas

        Premium Content Councils shoot down astronomy tourism project at Bunyas

        News AN IDEA to create an astronomy-tourist destination at the Bunya Mountains has been...

        Man’s anti-government outburst at Maranoa MP’s office

        Premium Content Man’s anti-government outburst at Maranoa MP’s office

        Crime A DALBY man attempted to stage a coup against the government during a meltdown...

        DRUG RAID: Alleged Chinchilla dealer facing 70 charges

        Premium Content DRUG RAID: Alleged Chinchilla dealer facing 70 charges

        News POLICE raided a 38-year-old Chinchilla man’s home and charged him with 70 drug...