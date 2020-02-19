Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Rugby League

Star Bronco suffers suspected ACL injury

by Peter Badel
19th Feb 2020 2:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Broncos enforcer Matt Lodge has suffered a suspected season-ending ACL tear in a crushing blow to Brisbane's premiership hopes.

The Courier-Mail can reveal Lodge collapsed at training yesterday with Brisbane's No.1 prop sent for immediate scans, the results of which will be known this afternoon.

 

Tevita Pangai Junior (left) and Matt Lodge (right) are seen during Brisbane Broncos training. Picture: Darren England
Tevita Pangai Junior (left) and Matt Lodge (right) are seen during Brisbane Broncos training. Picture: Darren England

 

The Broncos face a nervous wait and are hoping the scans will show Lodge has only suffered a more minor knee injury.

But Lodge is privately resigned to his 2020 campaign being over before it starts with the Brisbane bookend believing he has ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament.

A knee reconstruction would end Lodge's season with the prop facing a likely eight-to-nine month recovery.

The loss of Lodge for an extended period would be a devastating blow to Brisbane's hopes of launching a premiership charge in the wake of their 58-0 finals debacle against the Eels last year.

The 117kg Lodge is Brisbane's most important prop and is viewed as a leader by the club.

 

MORE TO COME

More Stories

Show More
acl injuries brisbane broncos matt lodge nrl

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OP RESULTS: How Western Downs high schools scored

        premium_icon OP RESULTS: How Western Downs high schools scored

        News Western Downs high schools’ OP results have been revealed with students across the region.

        Man uses stolen card credit and spends hundreds

        premium_icon Man uses stolen card credit and spends hundreds

        News A Chinchilla man has used the paywave function on a stolen card to purchase tobacco...

        New council candidate calls for debates ahead of election

        premium_icon New council candidate calls for debates ahead of election

        News THE Dalby business leader has called on other candidates to discuss major local...

        Two more cars stolen in a Western Downs town overnight

        premium_icon Two more cars stolen in a Western Downs town overnight

        News The Chinchilla home has been targeted overnight, thieves stealing two cars.