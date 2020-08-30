Stalker calls and messages ex-girlfriend 1200+ times

Phillip Dawson sent his former girlfriend more than 1200 texts after they broke up.

A NEW dad who sent his former girlfriend more than 1200 texts has escaped jail time.

After a five-month relationship, Phillip Aaron Dawson and his former girlfriend split in late 2019, when she was 15 weeks pregnant.

It was then Dawson began to incessantly message her, in a non-threatening way, Townsville District Court heard.

At one point, Dawson drove to his former partner's house and shone his vehicle lights into the house for some time.

The 27-year-old pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including stalking.

The woman asked him to stop texting him many times but he continued. In one day he sent her more than 500 messages on Facebook and Snapchat.

Crown prosecutor Monique Sheppard said there had been no contact between them since he was arrested.

The pair's son was born recently.

Defence barrister Kelly Stone said his client was going through a difficult time when the offending occurred.

He said Dawson's brother had died during this period and Dawson had presented at an Ayr mental health centre. He was diagnosed with a moderate depressive disorder.

Judge William Everson said Dawson should have known his behaviour was inappropriate.

"He is someone who still should have been able to stop what he was doing," Judge Everson said.

"He had a moderate depressive disorder at the time."

Judge Everson gave Dawson a stern warning not to offend in this way again.

"(In her victim impact statement she said it) led to her feeling extremely anxious whenever she goes out, and whenever she is walking in public," Judge Everson said.

"She is concerned for her personal wellbeing as a consequence of your intense harassment of her.

"That is perfectly understandable."

Judge Everson said it was a credit to Dawson that he had no criminal history.

"You are employed in your trade (as a chef), you continue to be supported by your family and there has been no further contact with the complainant," he said.

Dawson was sentenced to nine months prison, wholly suspended for two years.

Originally published as Stalker calls and messages ex-girlfriend 1200+ times