Stacked lineup announced for Groovin’ in the Garden

GREAT TUNES: A stellar lineup of artists are set to serenade visitors at Council’s award-winning Chinchilla Botanic Parkland for Groovin’ in the Garden in February. Pictured: Ben Slater and Cr Kaye Maguire

A stacked lineup of local and regional artists are set to serenade punters for an exciting new musical initiative at council’s award winning Chinchilla Botanic Parkland.

Groovin’ in the Garden will be held on the afternoon of February 20, offering hours of entertainment along with food and drink vendors, giving residents an opportunity to enjoy the Parkland with friends and family.

Councillor Kaye Maguire said she was excited for the new event which will bring fantastic musicians to the community.

“The lineup features the top three artists from last year’s Groovin’ from the Garage competition, Kadi Lillis, Olivia Gilmour, and Ben Slater (a.k.a. Alexander Johnson),” Cr Maguire said.

“The competition provided local musicians with an opportunity to share their passion during a time where health restrictions prevented them from doing so, making this event even more exciting as we are now able to give these same musicians the opportunity to perform live.”

In addition to the local artists, the lineup also features well-known regional bands including Pepper Jane, Hat Fitz & Cara and Huckleberry Gin.

Groovin’ from the Garage winner Ben Slater said he was thrilled to be given the opportunity to perform at a large-scale community event.

“After a difficult year for performers everywhere, it is incredible to have the opportunity to take to the stage and do what I love doing at a local event,” Mr Slater said.

“On top of this, I will be performing alongside other talented artists such as my fellow Groovin’ from the Garage competitors as well as musicians whose names are well known across the region for their talent”.

The event will run from 4pm to 9pm with tickets costing just $10 per person and free for kids under 13, with cash required for the purchase of food and drinks.

The event is delivered by Western Downs Regional Council and the Queensland Government’s Arts Queensland Play Local Funding.

To book your tickets and to find out more, visit here.

