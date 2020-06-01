Menu
St George woman arrested after major 11-month drug operation

Jordan Philp
by
1st Jun 2020 12:20 PM
AN 11-month police operation targeting the supply and trafficking of meth across southwest Queensland has resulted in the arrest of a 38-year-old St George woman.

Operation Romeo Minster was launched in July 2019 by the St George Criminal Investigation Branch and was supported by St George and Mungindi Police with the main goal of shutting down the supply and trafficking of dangerous drugs, primarily "ice"  in St George and surrounding communities. 

The police operation came to a head on May 30, when police swooped in on the 38-year-old woman's home and seized Australian currency and financial documents.

The search was the culmination of a protracted drug investigation and as a result a 38-year-old St George woman was arrested to appear in Dalby Magistrates Court for trafficking and supplying dangerous drug.

Officer in Charge Detective Sergeant Michelle Riethmuller asked the community to come on the journey of shutting down drug operations in southwest Queensland. 

"St George police are committed to reducing dangerous drug harm in the community and we encourage anyone who may have information that can assist to contact Policelink, Crime Stoppers, or attend their local police station and speak with officers directly."

