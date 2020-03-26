Squiers’ joy over ‘unique’ baby girl

TV presenter Sam Squiers has described the "beautiful world shifting" moment she held her newborn baby girl and second little fighter after a torturous five months of guilt that she had failed her.

The sports presenter and her husband Ben welcomed their second daughter, Elle Soleil Squiers, in Sydney this week, having known for 19 weeks that she would be born with a common birth defect that means Elle will undergo two surgeries by her first birthday.

Sam Squiers and husband Ben welcomed baby daughter Elle in Sydney this week. Picture: Instagram/ @samsquiers

"We have known from 19wks that Elle has a cleft & it threw our world upside down," Squiers wrote in a post to Instagram.

"How Elle sees herself in the world is not up to a mirror but up to Ben & I."

"I know there's a new mum out there who's also just received the news I did at 20wks & is torturing herself like I did. I just want to say, the moment I saw Elle & held her was the most beautiful world shifting moment. I didn't see a cleft, just my incredible little girl. Please take strength in knowing it's not your fault & there's nothing wrong with her. She's unique & beautiful."

In 2017, Squiers suffered a placental abruption at 32 weeks into her first pregnancy with daughter Imogen, and underwent an emergency caesarean at Mater Private Hospital in Brisbane to save both of their lives while Ben scurried onto a flight from Sydney.

Squiers suffered kidney failure and was bleeding out from the placenta and Immi was born weighing just 1.3kg and spent 44 days in hospital care.

Sam Squiers, her husband Ben, baby Immi and dog Broby before moving to Sydney. Picture: Mark Cranitch.

The sports presenter, who moved from Brisbane to Sydney in late 2018, said after receiving the news about Elle's birth defect they spent five months meeting with specialists, medical professors and surgeons to prepare for her birth.

"I was devastated & felt like I had failed her, bringing back feelings from Immi's birth," she wrote.

"I blamed myself, fought torturous guilt & searched for an answer why but like so many things it's just one of the quirks of pregnancy. 1 in 700 babies are born with a cleft & I was never entitled to a smooth run just because of my experience with Immi, your odds of this happening don't recalculate just because you had a rough time before. And that's OK."

Squiers said she was "proud" that Elle was born at 37 weeks, and "a strong 2.78kgs" with Ben by her side.

"There are lots of ops ahead but she needs you to be her ally & advocate. She's #ourperfect and I'm the happiest & proudest mum of my two little fighters," she wrote.

Originally published as Squiers' joy over 'unique' baby girl