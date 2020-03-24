Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Pets & Animals

Spunky plover plays chicken with tourist train

by Peter Carruthers
24th Mar 2020 7:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AMID coronavirus chaos the story of how this pint-sized plover survived a run-in with a tourist train restores all faith in the enduring kindness of the human spirit.

Approaching Junction Creek in the Mt Surprise area Savannahlander train driver Wil Kemp noticed a protective pair of parents trying their hardest to ward off the approaching train.

On closer inspection of the tracks through the windscreen Mr Kemp noticed the object of their distress.

"A lot of us can recognise that protective behaviour of parents when we see it so I brought the train a stop and could just see their little bundle of joy huddled amongst ballast next to the track," he said.

A baby masked lapwing came face-to-face with a 1000 tonne rival in a real David and Goliath-style confrontation last week.
A baby masked lapwing came face-to-face with a 1000 tonne rival in a real David and Goliath-style confrontation last week.

Working hard on the brakes, the train driver powered down the locomotive and rendered assistance to the young plover.

"Mum and dad were pretty upset about me moving their chick away from the line but personally I have dealt with a lot worse from wildlife over the years, so I got the little one to a safe place with no worries," he said.

"This was probably one of the cutest animals I have seen in the savannah and I won't forget this experience anytime soon."

Originally published as Spunky plover plays chicken with tourist train

More Stories

animals chicken plover train

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Easy explainer: How to access coronavirus cash payments

        premium_icon Easy explainer: How to access coronavirus cash payments

        Information From $750 payments, to the $550 coronavirus supplement and help for small businesses, here’s how you can access the Federal Government’s stimulus measures.

        ‘My girl could die’: Chinchilla mum keeps kids home from school

        premium_icon ‘My girl could die’: Chinchilla mum keeps kids home from...

        News A Western Downs mother of four won’t be sending her kids to school this week...

        What will be closed and open in Chinchilla from today

        premium_icon What will be closed and open in Chinchilla from today

        News DOZENS of southwest Queensland businesses will close at noon today after the...

        Queenslanders told ‘stay in your suburb’

        Queenslanders told ‘stay in your suburb’

        Health but by-elections and council elections will still go ahead