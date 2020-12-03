Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
BIT HOT: An adorable little koala decided to cool down under a sprinkler in Dalby on December 2. Picture: u/fyxr (Reddit)
BIT HOT: An adorable little koala decided to cool down under a sprinkler in Dalby on December 2. Picture: u/fyxr (Reddit)
News

SPOTTED: Video of thirsty Dalby koala goes viral online

Sam Turner
3rd Dec 2020 11:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AS THE heatwaves continues to rip through Queensland this week, some of our marsupial mates have left their trees in search of hydration.

A 12-second video has emerged on the popular forum site Reddit, of a thirsty koala entering a resident's yard and making the most of sprinkler during the heatwave.

Reddit user u/fyxr posted the heartwarming video on the r/Australia thread, saying that "you know it's hot when a koala comes to play in the sprinkler" in Dalby.

You know it's hot when a Koala comes to play in the sprinkler. Dalby from r/australia

The video has attracted more than 9700 votes and 240 comments across several threads, captivating users from across Australia and the world.

His quest for a cool-off can't be blamed, after temperatures reached dizzying heights of 41.7C at Dalby Airport this week, with the seven-day forecast not showing much relief.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecast shows Friday reaching 39C, Saturday 40C and Dalby 41C, before another thunderstorm on Monday, with a top of 37C.

Just In

    Huge change for new VW Golf

    Huge change for new VW Golf
    • 3rd Dec 2020 1:27 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Leading Chinchilla organisations shine light on men’s health

        Premium Content Leading Chinchilla organisations shine light on men’s health

        News DURING a day of camaraderie and support, the CCCI and Origin brought the Chinchilla community together to raise awareness and promote men’s health and wellbeing.

        AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $3 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $3 a week for first 12 weeks

        News You get access to local and regional news and the Courier Mail

        Chinchilla organisation hopes to change course for at-risk teens

        Premium Content Chinchilla organisation hopes to change course for at-risk...

        News THE Chinchilla organisation is hoping to help tackle the rampant youth crime...

        Mercury soars to 44.6C as state roasts

        Premium Content Mercury soars to 44.6C as state roasts

        Weather Queensland heatwave expected to continue until next week