SPOTTED: Video of thirsty Dalby koala goes viral online

BIT HOT: An adorable little koala decided to cool down under a sprinkler in Dalby on December 2. Picture: u/fyxr (Reddit)

AS THE heatwaves continues to rip through Queensland this week, some of our marsupial mates have left their trees in search of hydration.

A 12-second video has emerged on the popular forum site Reddit, of a thirsty koala entering a resident's yard and making the most of sprinkler during the heatwave.

Reddit user u/fyxr posted the heartwarming video on the r/Australia thread, saying that "you know it's hot when a koala comes to play in the sprinkler" in Dalby.

The video has attracted more than 9700 votes and 240 comments across several threads, captivating users from across Australia and the world.

His quest for a cool-off can't be blamed, after temperatures reached dizzying heights of 41.7C at Dalby Airport this week, with the seven-day forecast not showing much relief.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecast shows Friday reaching 39C, Saturday 40C and Dalby 41C, before another thunderstorm on Monday, with a top of 37C.