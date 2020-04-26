Spotlight on Wondai Darling Downs health worker

NAIDOC: Judy Buchanan shines a light on improving health literacy and helping the community understand the importance of NAIDOC week. PIC: Darling Downs Health.

NAIDOC: Judy Buchanan shines a light on improving health literacy and helping the community understand the importance of NAIDOC week. PIC: Darling Downs Health.

DARLING Downs Health announced this week’s Human of Heath Judy Buchanan who used the opportunity to talk about issues she’s is passionate about – improving health literacy and helping the community understand the importance of NAIDOC week.

The announcement was made on Friday, April 24, on the Darling Downs Facebook page, and stated that Ms Buchanan worked at Wondai for six years as a cleaner, and pointed to particular issues she holds at heart.

“I want to help our community understand the importance of NAIDOC, and as well strengthen everyone’s health literacy,” Ms Buchanan said.

“I like to step up and help out our event planner, with events happening at Wondai, particularly NAIDOC Week.”

Ms Buchanan said what she enjoyed most about her role being able to chat with the residents.

“The residents love to have a chat and it’s great to see the smiles on their faces,” Ms Buchanan said.

The theme for NAIDOC week this year is ‘Always Was, Always Will Be,’ to recognise that First Nations people have occupied and cared for this continent for over 65,000 years – intrinsically, spiritually, and culturally connecting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples to Australia.

Sadly, the National NAIDOC Committee released a statement on Wednesday, March 18, which said the NCC was postponing NAIDOC Week 2020 (5 July - 12 July) to safeguard communities.

“This decision was not taken lightly,” the statement read.

“We have taken on-board the advice from the Federal Government, health experts, our key partners and from leading national Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander health organisations.

“We all believe that an escalating COVID-19 crisis as we head into winter would have disastrous impacts on our mob - especially for our elders and those in our communities with chronic health issues.

“We are in the process of finalising a new date for NAIDOC Week 2020 towards the end of the year and we’ll continue to work closely with the National Indigenous Australians Agency and our partners for NAIDOC Week 2020.”