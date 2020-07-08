Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
An ambulance on the beach where a person has drowned.
An ambulance on the beach where a person has drowned.
News

Sportsman feared dead in drowning

by Greg Stolz and Tobias Jurss-Lewis
8th Jul 2020 1:23 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN, feared to be a high-profile Australian sportsman, has drowned on the Gold Coast.

The man, aged in his 30s, was spear fishing off 19th Ave at Palm Beach when the tragedy happened.

He is believed to have suffered a shallow water blackout just after 10.30am.

It is understood an on-duty lifeguard was on the scene and that surfers were involved in carrying the man from Palm Beach reef.

"Lifeguards provided CPR to the man until The Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) arrived and took over," at City of Gold Coast spokeswoman said.

His family were on the beach at the time.

Emergency services are on the scene.

editors picks gold coast

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Social media campaign to help boost outback tourism

        premium_icon Social media campaign to help boost outback tourism

        News A local council in Southwest Queensland is eager for tourists to return to the region.

        ‘Weak and heartless’: MP slams Premier over pub fines

        premium_icon ‘Weak and heartless’: MP slams Premier over pub fines

        News NATIONAL Party deputy leader David Littleproud said it’s heartless the Premier has...

        Sore tooth led to life-changing diagnosis

        premium_icon Sore tooth led to life-changing diagnosis

        News “It all started with a sore tooth"

        Smell of weed from Tara caravan park prompts police search

        premium_icon Smell of weed from Tara caravan park prompts police search

        News A TARA couple appeared in court together for almost identical drug charges.