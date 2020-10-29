Menu
HALLOWEEN FUN: Sam Lake, Amahli Morrison, Tahlia Rowe, Abby Bevan and Eden Dinsdale - excited for Halloween last year, 2019. Pic: Alana Calvert
News

Spook-tacular Chinchilla Halloween house list

Peta McEachern
29th Oct 2020 1:45 PM
GET readyREADY for a night of thrills as Halloween fast approaches – but don’t forget to pack hand sanitiser and participate in social distancing.

The little, and not so little, ghouls, witches, and zombies of Chinchilla will soon take to the streets for a night of trick or treating this Saturday, October 31.

Here’s a list of Halloween friendly addresses to help navigate your way through the streets of Chinchilla on this frightfully fun evening:

69 Sommerfeld Crs

46 Ellem Dr

7 Windmill Rd

4 Wheeler St

14 Cameron St

15/46 Hypatia St

22 Campbell St

12 Parker place

14 Russell St

39 Zeller St

9 Fraser St

5 Colamba st

279 Chinchilla Tara Rd

26 Gormley Rd - from 3pm

9 Frame St – from 6pm to 9pm

If would like your address to be included in the list, send an email to editorial@chinchillanews.com.au.

