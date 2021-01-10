Splash into summer with Regional Pool Parties

Following the hugely popular Regional Pool Parties in November 2019, the Western Downs Regional Council has again partnered with SwimFit to deliver a series of family fun days across the region.

Taking place in Bell, Chinchilla, Dalby, Meandarra, Moonie and Wandoan in late January and February, the pools will boast large inflatables at a discounted entry cost of only $2 per person with food and drinks available to purchase.

Community and Cultural Development councillor Kaye Maguire said the pool parties offered a chance to come together as a community and have some fun in the sun.

“Our community members are our regions loudest advocates and after having held these events a number of times across the entire region and always seeing success, it is evident that this is something our communities enjoy so I’m excited to see the pool parties return this year,” Ms Maguire said.

“Hundreds of locals headed along to our earlier round of pool parties in November last year, and it’s great to be hosting a second round of events to see in the new year.

“We also have a number of local community and sporting groups attending the events who will be selling food and beverages, providing them with the unique opportunity to do some additional fundraising and get involved with the community.”

SwimFit manager Grant Belcher said the Regional Pool Parties brought another level of atmosphere to the facilities and encouraged families to get involved.

“These wonderful events are ideal for this time of year and are hugely popular in the community,” Mr Belcher said.

“The Western Downs has fantastic facilities and it’s wonderful we can work with Council to utilise the spaces available to us to host exciting events for residents to enjoy.”

The Regional Pool Parties are COVID safe events and attendees will be required to sign in on arrival for contact tracing purposes - it’s also important residents socially distance and stay home if feeling unwell.

The events are set to kick-off in Moonie on Sunday, January 24, with the remaining events to follow across the remainder of January and February.

Here’s when and where: