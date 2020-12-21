Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
HIGH RANGE SPEEDING: Two Pacific Pines men lost their licences on the spot after they were clocked driving 152km/h on the Warrego Hwy. Picture: File
HIGH RANGE SPEEDING: Two Pacific Pines men lost their licences on the spot after they were clocked driving 152km/h on the Warrego Hwy. Picture: File
Crime

Speedsters clocked at 152km/h on Warrego Hwy

Sam Turner
21st Dec 2020 12:34 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two speedsters had to find an alternate way home after they were spotted driving 152km/h along the Warrego Hwy.

Dalby police were performing patrols in Macalister on December 18, when they encountered two vehicles following each other along the busy country road about 6.30pm.

Two Pacific Pines men aged 26 and 23 were both recorded driving 152km/h in the 100km/h zone, and lost their licences for six months on the spot.

Both men were then issued $1,245 fines.

dalby police speeding infringements warrego hwy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID crackdown: Contact tracing trouble as venues lapse

        Premium Content COVID crackdown: Contact tracing trouble as venues lapse

        Health As Queenslanders in Sydney scramble to get home ahead of border closures, local businesses have been put on notice about a crackdown on COVID compliance.

        FULL LIST: Council hours over the holiday break

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Council hours over the holiday break

        Council News Here is the full list of hours for all Western Downs Regional Council Customer...

        REVEALED: Chinchilla’s most shocking crimes during 2020

        Premium Content REVEALED: Chinchilla’s most shocking crimes during 2020

        News FULL LIST: From the heartbreaking discovery of a child’s remains, to a man who...

        Downs community groups given helping hand at Christmas

        Premium Content Downs community groups given helping hand at Christmas

        Community Western Downs bowls clubs, lacrosse teams, concert bands, and more have received a...