Speedsters clocked at 152km/h on Warrego Hwy

HIGH RANGE SPEEDING: Two Pacific Pines men lost their licences on the spot after they were clocked driving 152km/h on the Warrego Hwy. Picture: File

Two speedsters had to find an alternate way home after they were spotted driving 152km/h along the Warrego Hwy.

Dalby police were performing patrols in Macalister on December 18, when they encountered two vehicles following each other along the busy country road about 6.30pm.

Two Pacific Pines men aged 26 and 23 were both recorded driving 152km/h in the 100km/h zone, and lost their licences for six months on the spot.

Both men were then issued $1,245 fines.