Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A truck driver has been caught speeding which under the influence of drugs at the SA/NSW border. Picture: SAPOL
A truck driver has been caught speeding which under the influence of drugs at the SA/NSW border. Picture: SAPOL
Crime

Speeding truck driver caught high on drugs

by Emily Cosenza
6th Feb 2020 9:30 AM

A truck driver who was caught speeding through a checkpoint near the SA/Victoria border has tested positive to driving while under the influence of drugs. 

The B-double truck was travelling at 63km/h in a 40km/h zone on the Sturt Hwy at Yamba about 3:30pm yesterday so the driver was pulled over and drug tested. 

The 35-year-old Andrews Farm man tested positive for methamphetamine.

He was fined for speeding and may be penalised further after his drug test is forensically analysed.

Sergeant Paul Watts of the State Traffic Enforcement Section said the professional driver's decision to control such a large vehicle while under the influence was 'of serious concern'.

"The poor choice made by this driver increased the risk to all road users of being involved in a collision resulting in loss of life or serious injury," Sergeant Watts said. 

"Motorcycle officers from State Traffic Enforcement Unit will continue to maintain a strong visual presence on South Australian rural roads to prevent and detect dangerous driving behaviour across the State."

court crime drugs truck driver

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rural southwest medical practice in crisis

        premium_icon Rural southwest medical practice in crisis

        News A local practice manager has been left frustrated as her practice feels the full force of the national doctor shortage.

        Three people in swift water flood rescue

        premium_icon Three people in swift water flood rescue

        News Rescue crews retrieving 3 people stranded southwest of Taroom

        Poor rural health services forces couple to move

        premium_icon Poor rural health services forces couple to move

        News A revolving door of doctors has left a Western Downs couple at their wit's end with...

        Dog dies a hero protecting family from snake

        premium_icon Dog dies a hero protecting family from snake

        News Family heartbroken after snake kills precious pet.