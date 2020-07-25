Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

How a P-plater landed himself without a car or licence

Jenna Thompson
, jenna.thompson@dailyexaminer.com.au
25th Jul 2020 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 25-year-old driver will be spending the next six months without a licence after accruing several infringement notices on Friday.

At around 7.25am, Grafton Highway Patrol were conducting stationary speed enforcement on the Clarence Way, Copmanhurst when a blue Holden Commodore was detected travelling toward Grafton at 169km/h in the 100km/h speed zone.

After stopping the vehicle, officers discovered that the male driver held a P1 licence, despite no red P-plates visible on the car, and several defects on the vehicle. The driver had also failed to change address after moving to NSW.

Community Newsletter SignUp

The driver was issued several infringements for all the above offences including $2520 for the exceed speed over 45kmh. His licence privileges were also suspended for six months and vehicle registration cancelled for three months.

Further information was then received that this vehicle had been involved in burnout offences the previous day in Junction Hill and as such the driver was issued an additional infringement notice for that offence.

The 25-year-old driver was issued with several infringement notices.
The 25-year-old driver was issued with several infringement notices. Grafton Highway Patrol
clarence crime nsw traffic and highway patrol command p plater
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        POLICE CHASE: Warwick prefect’s desperate bolt from cops

        premium_icon POLICE CHASE: Warwick prefect’s desperate bolt from cops

        Crime A FORMER student at an elite school in Warwick has fronted court for leading police on a wild chase through backyards.

        NAMED: The man alleged to have set his hunting dogs on cops

        premium_icon NAMED: The man alleged to have set his hunting dogs on cops

        Crime The 50-year-old man will wait in a cell until he fronts court again

        Shock diagnosis led Roma family on emotional rollercoaster

        premium_icon Shock diagnosis led Roma family on emotional rollercoaster

        News A Roma business owner has revealed the emotional journey after her teenage...

        One injured in single vehicle crash on Leichardt Hwy

        premium_icon One injured in single vehicle crash on Leichardt Hwy

        News PARAMEDICS are treating the male driver for injuries.