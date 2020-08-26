SPEED BLITZ: Drivers caught in notorious local school zone

SCHOOL zone speedsters and out of control truckies are among the dangerous motorists who have been targeted by police this week in a crackdown to reinforce the message of Road Safety Week.

Chinchilla Police senior constable James Leahy said their message of ‘every K over is a killer,’ and the Fatal Five campaign is not sinking in after officers caught dozens of motorists flouting road rules.

“The message is not getting through to some, we are still attending fatal car crashes and Chinchilla police have issued over 900 Traffic Infringement Notices this year,” snr const Leahy said.

“It is absolutely unacceptable behaviour - a driver's licence is a privilege not a right, and that privilege can be taken away through your actions.

“If you speed, you will be caught, it’s not just your licence you’re are risking, or your job, it is your life.

“This week is about targeting road related offences in an effort to put downward pressure on the states road toll, and the significant impact that the result of a fatal car crash has on the surviving members of the family of the deceased.

“While the impact on infrastructure is a concern, the ongoing psychological cost to individuals, the community and the attending police officers is what is most concerning.”

Snr const Leahy said all they are left to do is ask why?

Although he said there is never an excuse for speeding, using a mobile phone, driving fatigued, or driving under the influence of a dangerous drug or alcohol.

On Sunday, August 23, snr const Leahy said police intercepted an 80-year-old man travelling at 138 km/hr in a 80km speed zone in Brigalow.

“The offender has then overtaken a vehicle heading in to Brigalow over double unbroken white lines on a corner,” snr const Leahy said.

“This epitomises the issues police are facing on our roads, a complete disregard for their own safety and the safety of other road users.

“The offender was issued with a Traffic Infringement Notice for $1245 and eight demerit points for the exceed speed, and his licence will be suspended for six the nine months.

“He was also issues a Traffic Infringement Notice for overtaking on double unbroken white lines for $385 and three demerit points.”

A spate of speeding incidents occurred on Monday, August 24, while police were conducting a static speed detection operation at a notorious school zone for speeders.

“This Kogan school zone has been a topic of interest for the minister and the community of Kogan for a long period of time,” he said.

“In a 60 minute period, police issued 10 traffic Infringement Notices for exceed speed in the 40 km/hr school speed zone.

“Four Traffic Infringement Notices were issued to road trains exceeding the posted speed limit by in excess of 20 km/hr.”

Snr const Leahy said while police were fining one truck driver, three others sped past officers.

“The blatant disregard that motorists appear to have for the Kogan School Zone was clear as road trains weren’t deterred by the presence of officers in open plan view who were issuing a Traffic Infringement Notice to a driver,” he said.

Chinchilla police also issued 25 speeding fines in the span of just four hours on Monday, August 24, on the Warrego Highway in Brigalow.

Snr const Leahy said it’s only a matter of time before someone is seriously injured or killed.

“These actions show attitudes towards road safety, and this week police will be out in force - it’s only a matter of time.”