Southwest woman runs over man with his own car

IN COURT: Liza Lamb faced Dalby Magistrates Court via video link on several charges. Picture: Facebook

IN COURT: Liza Lamb faced Dalby Magistrates Court via video link on several charges. Picture: Facebook

A SOUTH west Queensland mum used a man’s car to run him down before pinning him against a set of stairs in a frightening display of violence in broad daylight.

Liza Lamb faced Dalby Magistrates Court by video link on several charges, the most serious being committed on November 4, 2019.

These included the dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, assault occasioning bodily harm while armed with a motor vehicle, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, unlicensed driving, stealing, threatening violence, and wilful damage.

The court heard tensions between Lamb and her victim began on November 2 when she stole a CCTV system she helped to install on his property.

Police prosecutor sergeant Derek Brady told the court about the most serious offending occurred two days later about 6am.

He told the court Lamb had attended the victim’s home and stole his vehicle, before she began chasing him with the car.

“She’s effectively chased him in the stolen vehicle, making threats to harm the defendant,” he said.

“She’s driven dangerously by mounting the gutter, and attempted to strike the victim with his own vehicle.

“He’s continued to run away from the defendant, and attended a residence by entering the yard.

“The defendant has pursued the victim in that stolen vehicle, and effectively caused that assault occasioning bodily harm.”

The court heard Lamb was unlicensed at the time of the incident.

Dalby Magistrates Court.

Sergeant Brady said the injury was a result of Lamb driving partly over the victim, before it pinned him against a set of stairs on a rear patio.

He told the court it was only by “good luck as opposed to good judgment” that the injuries were not more severe, and being only relatively minor.

The court heard the victim sustained minor lacerations and bruising to his arms.

The court heard the offending occurred while she was on a 12 month probation order, and had served 317 days of pre-sentence custody since January.

Legal Aid solicitor Axel Beard told the court about the 39-year-old’s “extremely dysfunctional” family, and how Lamb’s mother asked her to leave home when she was five-years-old.

The mother of three began to break down on video-link as Mr Beard told the court of her upbringing, and her “difficult relationship” with alcohol.

“She knows in her words that it’s a demon,” he said.

“She has memories of uncles, and family members bleeding from their eyes and fingers as they die from cirrhosis of the liver because of alcohol poisoning.”

During her sentencing, Magistrate Tracy Mossop told Lamb she had been committing violence offences for about 19 years.

“It was more divine intervention or good luck there weren’t any serious injuries suffered by the victim when it came to using the car as a weapon,” she said.

“But, I don’t sentence you for what could’ve been, I sentence you for what is.”

Dalby Magistrates Court.

Lamb pleaded guilty to all charges, and was given two sentences of two months imprisonment for both stealing charges.

For the unlawful use of a motor vehicle, she was given nine months imprisonment.

For unlicensed driving she was convicted and not further punished.

For wilful damage she was given three months of imprisonment.

For dangerous operation of a motor vehicle she was given six months imprisonment, and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

For assault occasioning bodily harm while armed, she was given two years and six months imprisonment, and disqualified from driving for two years.

For threatening violence she was given four months of imprisonment.

All terms were sentenced to be served concurrently, with her parole release date fixed for November 19, declaring her 317 days of pre-sentence custody as time served.

Lamb will serve her sentences on parole under supervision.