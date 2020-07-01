Menu
A 24-year-old female attacked by two males known to her over the weekend.
News

Southwest woman attacked by two me, suffers injuries

Georgie Adams
1st Jul 2020 5:00 AM
Break and enter

THIEVES have broken into a home and stolen various items while the owners were asleep inside.

Between 9pm on June 20 and 10am the following Sunday, a residence on Stockyard St was unlawfully entered and offenders stole various items around the home and used the car keys to enter the victim’s vehicle and take Apple iPod headphones, an Apple iPhone and $150 cash.

Police are asking residents if they have any information in relation to this offence, to please contact Cunnamulla Police on 4655 8900 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Elderly man charged with drug possession

POLICE detained the drivers of a red Holden Commodore sedan on the Mitchell Highway and conducted a search of the vehicle.

On June 25, police located two clipseal bags of cannabis with a combined weight of over 60gs.

A 65-year-old male was charged with possession of dangerous drugs and will appear before the Cunnamulla Magistrates Court on August 10.

Two men assault 24-year-old girl

ON Saturday evening, a 24-year-old female was attacked by two males known to her.

The assault took place on Wicks St and the victim sustained several injuries as a result.

A 19-year-old male has been charged and released on bail while the second suspect is still outstanding.

Thieves after a new TV

A 32-inch TV still in it’s box was stolen from an outdoor patio area of a residence on Alice St.

Police said the offence occurred between 5pm on Sunday and 8.30am on Monday.

The offender also entered the victim’s garden shed.

If you have any information in relation to this offence, please contact Cunnamulla Police on 4655 8900 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

