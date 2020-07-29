Menu
Southwest pubs set to receive liquid gold delivery from XXXX

Georgie Adams
29th Jul 2020 11:00 AM
MULTIPLE southwest Queensland pubs are getting a liquid gold delivery with XXXX brewer Lion giving a free keg to more than 300 independent pubs and clubs across the state.

More than 15,500 litres will fill the taps at 317 local pubs, hotels, surf clubs, bowling clubs and bars from Cairns in the north to Camooweal in the west and Coolangatta in the south, following a successful delivery to outback Queensland in May.

Southwest pubs to receive a free keg:

  • Royal on Ninety-Nine, Roma
  • The Commonwealth Hotel, Roma
  • Australian Hotel, St George
  • St George Hotel
  • Goondiwindi Golf Club
  • Dalby Leagues Club
  • Hotel Australia Miles
  • Windsor Hotel Motel Miles
  • Charleville RSL
  • Chinachilla RSL
  • Club Hotel, Chinchilla

This round of deliveries will cover parts of the state which didn't benefit from XXXX's first keg convoy in mid-May, which focused on outback pubs that were permitted to open a little earlier.

XXXX Sales Director Patrick Donohue said he was pleased to be able to show the support of Queensland's favourite beer brand to the rest of the state now as they work to get back on track and bring their communities together over a schooner of XXXX.

"While Queensland is back open for business, we know many venues and communities are still doing it tough," he said.

"We have been doing our small part at the XXXX Brewery to ensure we can continue to support our customers."

From the shut down in March which saw Lion credit about $5 million to Queensland pubs and clubs from unused kegs to and a 3000L delivery in May, XXXX are doing their bit to support the venues that are bringing communities together over a cold beer.

