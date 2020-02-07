Southwest practice manager call for government help

ACCESS TO DOCTORS: The Medical Centre is doing all they can to attract doctors to the bush, but are falling short and need government help.

ACCESS TO DOCTORS: The Medical Centre is doing all they can to attract doctors to the bush, but are falling short and need government help.

PROVIDING the best primary healthcare to his community and surrounds is a priority for Alex Benn, but he warns centres like his could close unless more incentives are introduced for rural doctors.

In 2014, Mr Benn took over as business manager at the St George Medical Centre. Since then, he has experienced six years of frustration in getting general practitioners to move out to the bush and join the workforce at the practice.

He believes one of the issues is encouraging doctors to relocate rurally to complete their advanced training as general practitioners while they have been putting down roots in metropolitan areas for the previous 6 years of training.

Although they are stocked up on doctors at the moment, the practice is advertising for a GP so they can provide some outreach services.

Mr Benn warns without someone to fill these positions, those services can’t be offered.

The centre is trying everything they can, even offering a FIFO doctor position, but they are still unable to attract any candidates.

“We are currently offering positions to fly in and out of one of the larger centres,” Mr Benn said.

“We have a position advertised where we are trying to do three days a fortnight. They can fly out Sunday and fly back on a Wednesday to either Toowoomba or Brisbane but we are still having no luck in trying to attract someone to do it.

“Once doctors come out to rural communities, like St George, they realise the lifestyle advantages and enjoy being involved in community. They also realise a far larger variety in their practice as they look after the diverse health needs of rural communities.”

The rural doctor shortage is a national issue impacting regions throughout the country and Mr Benn believes the government needs to intervene.

“One of the biggest issues is there is no real financial incentive to do that,” he said.

“That’s one of the biggest issues that Medicare and the Federal Government need to get around is incentivising GPs to work in the bush.

“If Medicare were to provide a higher rebate on the behalf of the patient for the patients in these areas, I think you would definitely see an increase in doctors willing to do the time in the bush.”

“I’m sure the Federal Government needs to get around these rural general practices otherwise they aren’t going to be around in a couple of years times. That’s the nuts and bolts of it really.”