Police lights on the top of a police car, Monday, August 29, 2016.
Southwest police chasing alleged fuel thief in stolen ute

Jorja McDonnell
30th Dec 2019 2:57 PM
POLICE units across the southwest are on high alert after a motorist driving a stolen ute evaded officers on a highway and stole fuel.

About 12.30pm today, officers witnessed a motorist drive away from a petrol station in Cunnamulla without paying for fuel.

After the drive-off, the man was next sighted travelling eastwards on the Balonne Highway near Bollon, where it is understood local police attempted to intercept him, but he evaded officers.

It is understood police across the St George district are currently on the lookout for the vehicle and driver.

More to come …

