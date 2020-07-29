Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police arrest multiple drivers for outstanding warrants.
Police arrest multiple drivers for outstanding warrants.
News

Southwest police arrest multiple drivers at Queensland borders

Georgie Adams
29th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHILE Cunnamulla police were conducting border enforcement duties at Barringun, they found multiple drivers with outstanding warrants.

Senior Constable Danae French from Cunnamulla police said at 1.30pm on July 18, two drivers were arrested on outstanding warrants.

The following day, police intercepted two different vehicles and arrested one driver and another was charged with several traffic offences.

Those arrested were later released on bail and handed notices to appear in court for a later date.

cunnamulla police queensland border control

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How to see once-in-4000 year comet tonight in southwest skies

        premium_icon How to see once-in-4000 year comet tonight in southwest...

        News IT ONLY comes around every 4000 years. Here’s your guide to photographing this truly once in a lifetime event.

        Kmart pulls popular toy off shelves over Nazi symbol

        premium_icon Kmart pulls popular toy off shelves over Nazi symbol

        Offbeat A MOTHER said she didn’t feel comfortable with her kid using a toy she brought from...

        Dalby dog seller ripped off $1400 from local victims

        premium_icon Dalby dog seller ripped off $1400 from local victims

        Crime A DALBY mum used the lure of adorable puppies to pocket $1400 from people looking...

        Charleville man in court on child exploitation charges

        premium_icon Charleville man in court on child exploitation charges

        News THE man appeared in court via video link from jail