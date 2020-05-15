Southwest man jailed for multiple domestic violence charges

CHARGED: A Roma man has been jailed after pleading guilty to multiple charges in Brisbane District Court last week.

A ROMA man has been sentenced to a term of imprisonment after pleading guilty to multiple charges, including domestic violence offences.

The 41-year-old appeared in the Brisbane District Court in front of Judge Dearden last Friday, facing a number of historical and domestic violence charges.

The Crown withdrew one count of indecent treatment of girls under 17, under 14 and the defendant was discharged on that count.

On counts two, three and four which included indecent treatment of girls under 17, under 14 and indecent treatment of girls under 16 and under 12, the defendant was convicted and sentenced to six months imprisonment.

On the domestic violence charges, he was sentenced to four-and-a-half years imprisonment for burglary in the night (DVO), four-and-a-half years for choking in a domestic setting, nine months for common assault, and one year for sexual assault.

The man, who can’t be named to protect his victims, will be eligible for parole on December 7, 2020.