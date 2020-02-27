Menu
COUNTRY LIFE: Annette and Peter Cousins - owners of Country Camping Chinchilla Pic: Peta McEachern
Southwest couple plans for retirement with new business

Peta McEachern
27th Feb 2020 5:00 PM
JUST four kilometres out of town Annette and Peter Cousins have created a peaceful spot for people to camp surrounded by native wildlife and cypress pine trees.

Peter Cousins said he set his eye on the long-term goal for Chinchilla Country Camping to become their retirement plan.

The couple bought the land in 1999 and have been working for 3-4 years to get Chinchilla Country Camping up and running for business – opening just before Christmas in 2019.

PEACE AND QUIET: An aerial shot of Chinchilla Country Camping. Pic:Chinchilla Country Camping
Annette Cousins said being able to meet a variety of people is one of the stand outs of their new business venture.

“Meeting a bunch of different happy people is the best part, they’re great to listen to,” Mrs Cousins said.

“They bring out their beer, we bring out of soft drink, we light the fire, and then we have all these chats about where they live, where they came from, and what their journeys are.”

Being on the outskirts of town, Mr Cousins said the campsite has the luxury of doubling as a venue.

“Because we are out here in the bush, we really can’t upset anybody, so if they book the whole place for a 21st or a family reunion,” Mr Cousins said.

“We’re only 4km from the post office so it makes it really easy to get to and from town – even the pizza guys deliver here.”

COUNTRY LIFE: Annette and Peter Cousins - owners of Country Camping Chinchilla Pic: Peta McEachern
The atmosphere is very relaxed and welcoming Mr Cousins said people who stay can expect peace of mind and security.

“You don’t have anyone walking through like you do at the Showgrounds, where anybody comes and goes all the time, whereas here we are out of the road,” he said.

“We usually come and go as we please, so if you rock up just find a spot and we’ll catch up to you when we get back, it’s very relaxed so just make yourself comfortable.”

Located at 200 Auburn Rd Chinchilla, the drive through site is set on 34 acres just 4km outside of town and boats a campfire, cooking facilities, showers, and five powered sites (five more powered sites are in the making).

The Chinchilla Country Camping site is welcomes caravans, trailers, and tents.

You can book via wikicamps, Facebook, or youcamp.com.

PET FRIENDLY: Chinchilla Country Camping is pet friendly. Pic: Peta McEachern
