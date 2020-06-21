Southwest businesses keep manufacturing local for new project

BUSINESSES SUPPORTING BUSINESSES: TSBE members from around the southwest came together to support a business in need.

BUSINESSES SUPPORTING BUSINESSES: TSBE members from around the southwest came together to support a business in need.

IT’S been a tough few months for local businesses across the southwest.

The challenges brought about by the coronavirus and bushfires have not discriminated between businesses, particularly those in the automotive industry.

But the light at the end of the tunnel is being kept alive by businesses like Warwick-based CSM Service Bodies and Chinchilla’s Black Toyota who are working to ensure local businesses are receiving work and keeping doors open.

When Upstream Product Solutions in Chinchilla decide to upgrade their fleet, they sought out the assistance of Black Toyota to find a vehicle for them, and fit out a service body.

Mark Law from CSM Service Bodies was only too happy to assist the business, and worked collaboratively with Black Toyota to fit out a service body for the new fleet.

All parts and pieces were manufactured in the southwest, keeping business local and employees in jobs.

BUSINESSES SUPPORTING BUSINESSES: TSBE members from around the southwest came together to support a business in need.

“It’s all about local businesses supporting local business,” Mr Law said.

“That vehicle and service body, the complete fit out didn’t leave the region … The local business is sort of staying out there and supporting the region.”

With 60 employees working for CSM and distributing parts nationwide, Mr Law knows the importance of supporting small businesses especially within the region, and wants to see other small businesses pay it forward in a similar way.

“We’ve really started to focus in on supporting local business, and we really feel that through these tough times we need to be leaning on each other to ensure that businesses stay open and keep operating,” he said.

BUSINESSES SUPPORTING BUSINESSES: TSBE members from around the southwest came together to support a business in need.

The pandemic has caused the closure of some businesses and countless jobs have been lost in the process.

More than anything, Mr Law believes supporting a local business also means supporting their employees who all have families to feed and livelihoods to maintain, regardless of what challenges may arise.

The automotive industry has taken a hit, Mr Law said, so supporting workers from Black Toyota was an opportunity he couldn’t turn down.

“We employ so many staff within our manufacturing shed and we want to make sure those people have jobs and are able to pay their bills and still have careers during this time,” he said.

“It’s important that businesses can purchase their service bodies through us and also through Black Toyota because they’ve got their staff and they need to keep their doors open.

“The automotive industry has been going through a bit of a rough patch so it’s great to see that we can all still lean on each other and support the businesses throughout the region.”

Black Toyota and CSM are both members of the Toowoomba and Surat Basin Enterprise.