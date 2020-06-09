Southwest builders to benefit from federal renos grant

REGIONAL builders are applauding the federal government’s building and renovation grant saying it would definitely give a boost to the industry.

Kevin Ruhle of GJ Gardiner Roma said it was a great opportunity for any first homebuyer or someone looking at doing a substantial renovation.

He said in combination with state government grants first home buyers may be able to obtain $40,000 in grant support.

“It’s a great start for people. I think it’s going to help a lot and there will be a flow on effect throughout the supply chain,” he said.

Mr Ruhle said the building industry had been ticking along without being greatly affected by the COVID-19 restrictions although it had led to some delays for people gaining approvals and finance.

Simon Lane from SJL Building at St George agreed the grants would assist the local building industry.

Mr Lane said he expected first home buyers would benefit most as renovations needed to be substantial to qualify for the grants.

“it’s not just getting a new bathroom,” he said.

Mr Lane said he’d already heard of a few builders having been contacted for work being carried out with the help of the grants.

The HomeBuilder grants provide eligible owner-occupiers (including first home buyers) with a grant of $25,000 to build a new home or substantially renovate an existing home where the contract is signed between June 4 and December 31.

Construction must commence within three months of the contract date.

HomeBuilder will complement existing State and Territory First Home Owner Grant programs, stamp duty concessions and other grant schemes, as well as the Commonwealth’s First Home Loan Deposit Scheme and First Home Super Saver Scheme.

To access HomeBuilder, owner-occupiers must meet a range of criteria and renovations need to be between $150,000 and $750,000 to qualify for the grants.

Information on when and how you will be able to access HomeBuilder will become available through the State revenue office.

Articles contributed by Margie Maccoll are supported by the Judith Neilson Institute for Journalism and Ideas.