South west road toll higher, more speeding drivers

WITH five lives being lost on the roads in the south west region this year in comparison to one last year, drivers are encouraged to stay home unless they need to drive for an essential reason.

And if there is an essential reason to drive, drive safely.

Worrying new stats revealing more lives are being lost in 2020 on the state’s roads despite traffic volumes plunging more than 30 per cent across many major roads.

The latest available data shows 61 lives have been lost on Queensland roads in 2020 compared to 57 the same time last year.

“With less drivers on the road, police are reporting people taking increased risks like speeding. Initial crash reports are also showing that not wearing a seatbelt has been a cause of lives lost on our roads,” said Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey.

“With so much on people’s minds at the moment, I’m sure more drivers than usual are not concentrating on the road ahead as much as usual given the coronavirus crisis.

“While we are very focussed on saving lives from COVID-19, we also want to save as many lives on our roads as possible too. Eighty per cent of fatalities on our roads are due to risky choices – these are preventable.

“Queenslanders are doing a great job staying at home and travelling less, but it’s important to remember that when you do need to travel for an essential reason to give the road 100 per cent focus and drive safely to protect yourself and others.

“If you’re on a highway, keep an eye out for truckies carrying a lot of freight as well as first responders and our hardworking road crews.

“With less cars on the road, crews are getting stuck into upgrades, so make sure you drive to conditions and reduced speed zones.

Mr Bailey said regions like Mackay, the Wide Bay and Burnett, south west and south east in particular had seen more lives lost so far than in 2019.

“Remember, if you don’t need to travel for an essential reason, stay at home. That’s the safest thing you can do right now,” he said.

Although there is less traffic on the roads, there has been sharp rise in the rate of speeding motorists on Queensland roads is continuing to cause concern for police with a 26 per cent increase in speed camera detection rates.

Road Policing Command Assistant Commissioner Mike Keating said officers had also reported disturbingly high speeds across the state over the past month.

“Despite a 30 per cent reduction of vehicles on Queensland roads, we are seeing a significant increase in the proportion of speeding drivers,” Assistant Commissioner Keating said.

“It is very concerning how often our officers and speed camera systems are detecting exceptionally high speeds.

“The risks of speeding have not changed and the faster you go, the more consequence there is if you hit something or someone else.”

In the past five weeks, the overall rate of detection (per 1,000 vehicles monitored) for operating speed cameras increased by an average of 26 per cent.

The rate of speed camera trailer detections jumped 74 per cent, fixed speed cameras at traffic lights increased 84 per cent and fixed point to point cameras climbed 124 per cent.

Assistant Commissioner Keating said the sharp increase in speed detections could be associated with a misconception of reduced police activity.

“Police are still proactively patrolling road networks and our fixed and mobile trailer cameras are still active to ensure motorists were obeying the road rules,” he said.

“The road rules in Queensland have not changed in any way and motorists exceeding the speed limit can expect to see enforcement action taken by police.”