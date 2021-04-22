South Sydney legend hospitalised

Champion hooker George Piggins is believed to be suffering from a severe infection after being placed in intensive care.

South Sydney rugby league legend George Piggins is recovering after being placed in an intensive care unit on Wednesday.

Piggins, 75, was taken to Royal Prince Alfred 3.30am and last night was in a serious but stable condition.

He is believed to be suffering from a severe infection.

The champion South Sydney hooker famously led the fight for the Rabbitohs to be reinstated into the NRL after the club was kicked out of the competition in the aftermath of the game's Super League war.

