Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Alyssa Healy celebrates with the World Cup Trophy after her match defining knock at the MCG.
Alyssa Healy celebrates with the World Cup Trophy after her match defining knock at the MCG.
Cricket

Healy avoid jury duty for World Cup win

by Scott Gullan
31st Mar 2020 4:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

We're sure the Sheriff's department has heard some interesting excuses to get out of jury duty.

There would be some pretty inventive ones given the fine is up to $2200 if you don't report to the court.

Australia's World Cup hero Alyssa Healy is hoping to strike a patriotic chord with someone in the justice department.

The opening batsman and wicketkeeper missed her calling for jury duty because she was busy winning the T20 crown.

 

 

Over the weekend Healy decided the best course of action was to send evidence which she explained on Twitter.

"Just emailed a photo of our World Cup celebrations to the Sheriff to explain my failure to attend Jury Duty.....acceptable?"

We're tipping she's got a few witnesses who could also vouch for her whereabouts if required.

Originally published as Sorry I couldn't sit for jury duty, I had a World Cup to win

More Stories

alyssa healy jury duty world cup

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        South west power bills forecast to hit lowest in a decade

        premium_icon South west power bills forecast to hit lowest in a decade

        News South west and Downs Queenslanders can expect to have some welcome relief, with it forecasted to be their biggest power bill cut in a decade.

        NOT THIS YEAR: Grey nomads told to stay away

        premium_icon NOT THIS YEAR: Grey nomads told to stay away

        News There will be no tourist season in western Queensland this year, after councils...

        ‘Million dollar question:’ Caravan park owners next move

        premium_icon ‘Million dollar question:’ Caravan park owners next move

        News River Gum Tourist Park owners in St George said they are remaining open for the...

        Coronavirus Queensland update: All you need to know

        Coronavirus Queensland update: All you need to know

        Health New hotspot emerges as number of cases climbs to almost 750