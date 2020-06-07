Soon to be mum dedicates competition song to her daughter

SINGING SENSATION: Yvette Bracefield is a finalist in council’s Groovin from the Garage competition.

SINGING SENSATION: Yvette Bracefield is a finalist in council’s Groovin from the Garage competition.

AN ORIGINAL song about a mother who is ready to love and nurture her unborn child has touched the hearts of a judged.

Knowing that she’s not usually a song written, Yvette Bracefield had no intention of entering the Western Downs Regional Council Groovin from the Garage competition.

However, she still has managed to come out as a finalist.

The initiative aimed to rejuvenate the music scene while also bringing some positivity to the region required local music artists to submit a video of themselves performing an original, unpublished song from home to council.

“I didn’t even intend to enter it however because I’ve done gigs with the council in the past and I wanted to support the artistic initiative in the community I thought I’ll just be one of the contributors,” Mrs Bracefield said.

“I didn’t expect anything to come of it.

“I don’t usually write songs.

“Mr brother runs his band and sister’s done composition at university, so they are the songwriters in the family, and I typically sing other people’s mater pieces.”

Mrs Bracefield sat down just five days before the deadline and put together her video in half an hour.

At the time she was 36 pregnant so did say she was tired in video and was pleasantly surprised that the council liked it.

The song she performed was called Chinchilla Lullaby, and the lyrics brought together the two on how much she loved Australia and her upcoming additional member to the family; her baby daughter.

“It was kind of written for her,” she said.

“The idea behind it is I only really felt ready to settle down and have a child once we settled back in Australia.

“I now feel like I’m in a position to have a child and to love and nurture her.

“I hope my daughter will like it, but she might be ‘like mum you’re embarrassing me.’”

Twelve other finalists were chosen, and all performances will be shared on the Western Downs Invites You Facebook page.

Voting will open Monday, June 15 with the public able to choose their favourite via a Facebook poll and help pick a winner.