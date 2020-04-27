Sons of Anarchy star dead at 52

Actor Dimitri Diatchenko, who was known for his role in Chernobyl Diaries, has died, Fox News confirmed.

He was 52.

Diatchenko, who also lent his voice to projects and was a musician, was found in his home in Daytona Beach, Florida, earlier this week, according to his rep.

"This one just crushed us," his rep said. "We're all in a state of shock right now."

Per a statement from his rep and obtained by Fox News, Diatchenko's death is not likely related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and appears to "be either a heart attack or related to being shocked by 220v (volts) of electricity" while on a job the week prior.

"Actor, voiceover artist and musician Dimitri Diatchenko passed away suddenly on April 21, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Florida," the statement reads. "Furthering autopsy results, it appeared to be either a heart attack or related to being shocked by 220v of electricity while on the job the week prior."

According to TMZ , the cause of death is pending the medical examiner's investigation. Diatchenko's family reportedly told the outlet they hadn't heard from him in a few days, so they called the police to do a wellness check on Wednesday, which is when his body was discovered.

"Dimitri was a first-generation American of Ukrainian, Greek and Swedish descent," the statement continued. "He became a familiar face in the homes of many by landing guest starring and recurring roles on the series How I Met Your Mother, Bones, Sons of Anarchy, 2 Broke Girls, Criminal Minds and more."



Diatchenko also appeared in the films Get Smart and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull as well as the 2012 movie Chernobyl Diaries, in which he played Uri. In addition, he lent his voice to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Family Guy and The Wild Thornberries.

Just this week, Diatchenko sent in an audition tape for a guest role on NCIS that "went really well", according to a source close to the actor.

Also a guitarist, Diatchenko earned his bachelor's degree in music at Stetson University, and he received his Master of Music from Florida State University.

"As a soloist, Diatchenko released four guitar albums. Mel Bay Publications published his piece, Tango en Paraiso in Master Anthology of New Classic Guitar Solos, Vol. 1," the statement added.

In 2014, Diatchenko made headlines when he was charged with killing and eating his ex-girlfriend's pet rabbit and sending the woman graphic photos of what he did, authorities said at the time.

According to The Wrap, he reportedly pleaded no contest to animal cruelty and was ordered to probation, community labour and animal cruelty counselling.

