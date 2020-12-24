Sonia Kruger’s ‘insane’ bikini photo

The Big Brother host has set the internet alight with a sizzling bikini snap taken in her backyard that some fans have labelled “insane”.

Sonia Kruger has done it again.

The 55-year-old has left fans in awe over a new bikini photo which showcases her killer figure.

The snap, which Sonia shared on Wednesday, shows the Big Brother host rocking a teal string two-piece - with some Instagram followers branding the image "insane".

"Staycation mode on!" she captioned the snap, also tagging her dance-based fitness and diet program Strictly You.

She also added a string of holiday themed emojis and the hashtags "#summer #instamood #holidays".

The holiday photo showed Sonia posing in what appears to be her backyard, teaming the skimpy swimmers with a matching kimono and a pair of oversized sunglasses.

Sonia Kruger has shared a bikini photo that has been labelled ‘insane’ by fans. Picture: Instagram/SoniaKruger

Sonia's 229,000 followers were quick to flood the comments section of Sonia's photo to tell the star she looked "amazing".

"Wow … if only!!! My wish for Christmas … a body like hers," one fan wrote.

"Insane babe," one added.

"SLAYcation!!" someone else said.

Others streamed the photo with compliments such as "gorgeous", "flawless" and "unreal".

She caused a similar reaction in October with this poolside photo. Picture: Instagram/SoniaKruger

Fans had a similar reaction in October when Sonia shared a poolside bikini photo while in Queensland wearing an ivory two-piece by Monday Swimwear.

"Sonia Kruger you need to calm down with this body," one fan wrote.

"You truly are the most beautiful woman in Australia," another said.

"Holy wow. Looking more gorgeous than ever Sonia," someone else added.

The former Channel 9 presenter, who doesn't share many swimwear shots, also caused a stir back in July when she posted a snap of her wearing a white bikini top and a floral miniskirt.

"If Summer bodies are made in Winter we better hop to it," she captioned the image, which was shared to promote her fitness program Strictly You.

The mother-of-one topped off the outfit with a large, round pair of gold-rimmed sunglasses and had her blonde locks pulled back.

The Big Brother host previously told news.com.au she doesn’t go to the gym. Picture: Instagram/SoniaKruger

"How do you look so amazing, you ageing backwards," one fan wrote at the time.

"How are you 54," another asked.

Kruger told news.com.au last year that much to people's surprise, she hardly goes to the gym.

"I think that's the common misconception. People look at me and think I'm training everyday at the gym, everyday of the week and I am not," she said.

"Even when I was training with Dan (her personal trainer) I was supposed to be there twice a week and most weeks I'd only make it one day."

Instead you will find her doing home workouts.

Sonia launched Strictly You, last September and said she was inspired as people kept asking her the "secret" behind her incredible figure.

"My workouts now are at home, in the loungeroom and it's with music or if I'm with my friends on a Friday night and we're having a big glass of wine, I'll make them dance," Kruger told news.com.au at the time. "I'm that person that's always trying to teach people how to do a cha-cha."

The program combines dance, exercise and nutrition with full body workouts taking less than 25 minutes to complete.

