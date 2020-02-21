THE RODEO’S IN TOWN: Competitors are set to put on a show at years Chinchilla Rodeo on Friday night. News Some of the bulls, broncos and more at the rodeo

COWBOYS and girls, listen up! It's time to dust off the Akubras and put on those boots, because the Chinchilla Rodeo is back in town. An event that is on everyone's calendar, this year the Chinchilla Show Society has joined forces with Threesixty Rodeo Co to bring a bigger and better rodeo packed full of entertainment. Some of Queensland's best bull and bronco riders will be making their way to the west, alongside the national best bucking bulls and broncos, so it's event not to be missed. Both Rick Canooson and Allrodeo will be featuring their broncos throughout the event. Action is set to go late into the night with a record number 50 bull rides, approximately 40 broncos rides, 30 junior bull rides and numerous mini bulls for the kids, so it's an event for the whole family. On top of that there will also be barrel races and a big presentation, with a whole lot of buckles up for grabs. Ian Bostock will also provide a barrel of laughs with live comedy between all bull and horse rides. It's a one of a kind act as he rides around the arena in his mechanical bull cart, which is a must see. If the rodeo itself wasn't enough to get you excited, the action doesn't stop once the bulls and horses are finished for the night. There will also be a Rodeo Rock afterparty, so you kick on and celebrate a good time with your mates over food (and most importantly, drinks). So make sure you make your down at the Chinchilla Showground on Friday, February 22, to get in on all the fun and witness greatness. Gates officially open at 6pm so get in early to stake the best viewing spot and the action will start at 7pm. It's only $15 for adults, $8 for children who are under 18 and over eight and the best yet, it's free of children under eight, so there's no excuse to miss it.