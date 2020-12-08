SOLD! Horses sell for millions at highly anticipated Dalby auction

MORE than $2.45 million of horses went under the hammer at one the region’s most anticipated equine auctions held in Dalby.

Registered bidders from across Australia competed for 228 lots at the 46th annual Ray White Equine Dalby Stock Horse Sale on December 5, resulting in a clearance rate of 86 per cent.

In a year like no other with coronavirus restrictions, 1500 people were allowed to attend, with more than 900 entering via the gates.

Livestreaming and online bidding were pivotal in the day’s proceedings, with the incentive campdraft livestreamed for the first time this year.

Ray White Rural Dalby principal David Felsch paid tribute to his team, the wider team, and thanked all the stakeholders in making the event a success.

Registered bidders from across the nation attended the 46th annual Ray White Equine Dalby Stock Horse Sale. Picture: Ray White Rural Dalby

“It’s amazing, what a sale,” he said.

“It was just so strong given the COVID-19 struggles, to not know whether we were even going to have a sale just a few months out from the event, and then achieving these results just blows me away.

“Thank you to the Darling Downs Stockhorse Society, their drive and support for the sale is fantastic, and thank you to the vendors for nominating for the 2020 sale and trusting us with their horses.

“Thank you too to Fucheng Woodlands, they have donated cattle for the last three years and without their sponsorship, the event couldn‘t go ahead so it is greatly appreciated.”

The top priced stallion (Lot 120 – Mr Duck) was sold by vendor Mr M Crane and was purchased by Hall and Van Den Heever for $75,000.

The top priced stallion (Mr Duck - Lot 120) at Ray White Equine Dalby Stock Horse Sale. Picture: Ray White Rural Dalby

The top priced mare – (Lot 56 – Cedargrove Con D Lisa) was sold by vendor Cedar Grove ASH Stud and was purchased for $50,000 by Sundry Buyer.

The top priced mare (Lot 56 — Cedargrove Con D Lisa) at the Ray White Equine Dalby Stock Horse Sale. Picture: Ray White Dalby

The top priced gelding (Lot 133 – Derowie Ambition) was sold by vendor CJL Performance Horses and was purchased by Jim Lyons Agency Pty Ltd for $30,000.

The top priced Gelding (Lot 133) at Ray White Equine Dalby Stock Horse Sale. Picture: Ray White Dalby

Results: