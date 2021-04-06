Solar company buys $6.9m land for Western Downs project

Solar company Vena Energy plans to strengthen their renewable energy foothold in Queensland on the Western Downs after purchasing 1336 hectares of land in Woleebee near Wandoan for $6.9m.

SOLD: Farming property sold for $7.8m to make way for a new solar project in Wandoan. Pic: Google Maps

The land purchased on September 23, 2020, which was previously used for cattle grazing and breeding, will be used to expand Vena Energy’s Wandoan South Project which will boast Queensland’s largest grid-scale battery and a $650m solar farm.

Wandoan South plans to host a diverse renewable energy hub, which is projected to provide an economic boost to the Western Downs and Darling Downs regions, while paving the way to a more sustainable future for Australia’s energy sector.

ENERGY PROJECT: Wandoan South renewable mega battery project boosts regional economy. Pic: Supplied

Vena Energy Head of Australia, Anil Nangia, said the Wandoan South Solar and Battery projects (BESS) would provide a positive local economic contribution as well as at a state and national level.

“Vena Australia is determined to be a catalyst in Australia’s transition to renewable energy and help pave the way for a more sustainable future through the delivery,” Mr Nangia said.

“We are committed to supporting the regional Queensland community through new infrastructure, economic stimulation, job opportunities and other positive local community contributions.

“The Wandoan South Projects will create more than 320 employment opportunities within the local community during the construction period, plus ongoing 8-12 operational roles.”

Construction on the Wandoan South BESS started in late 2020 and has to date employed 65 per cent of its workers from the Western Downs and Darling Downs regions.

RENEWABLE ENERGY: Vena Energy's Wandoan South Solar Project. Pic: Vena Energy Australia

Mr Nangia said a key priority was to ensure a positive contribution and impact on all the communities in which the company operates.

“We are currently working with, and will continue to work with, the local community, providing economic support, job opportunities and to ensure minimal construction impact on the surrounding residents and businesses,” he said.

“Vena Energy will build, own, and maintain the Wandoan South BESS for the life of the Project; we are committed to the community of Wandoan for the long-term.”

RENEWABLE ENERGY: Vena Energy's Wandoan South Solar Project. Pic: Vena Energy Australia

The Singapore based company is one of the largest independent producers of renewable energy in the Asia-Pacific region and has assets in Australia as well as India, Indonesia, Japan, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand.

The BESS, set to be completed in late 2021, will be the first of three battery solutions proposed for Wandoan South and will have the capacity to power up to 57,000 homes annually.

The project will also include a $650m solar farm, developed across several stages, generating enough energy to power a further 330,000 homes.