Soil removed and site cleared five hours after chemicle spill
Firefighters dressed in splash suits and breathing gear as they worked to contain a chemical spill at Ducklo.
A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said about six litre of sodium hypochlorite escaped from a tanker after a prime mover crashed through a fence at a private property on Ducklo School Road, about 9am.
Paramedics transported the male truck driver to the Dalby Hospital in a stable condition after he sustained a minor head injury.
QFES officers plugged the leak by 12.50pm and removed the truck, before also removing a quantity of contaminated soil.
The site was handed back to the landholder at 2pm.
