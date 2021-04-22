Menu
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are working to contain a chemical spill at Ducklo.
Soil removed and site cleared five hours after chemicle spill

Michael Nolan
22nd Apr 2021 10:11 AM
Firefighters dressed in splash suits and breathing gear as they worked to contain a chemical spill at Ducklo.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said about six litre of sodium hypochlorite escaped from a tanker after a prime mover crashed through a fence at a private property on Ducklo School Road, about 9am.

Paramedics transported the male truck driver to the Dalby Hospital in a stable condition after he sustained a minor head injury.

QFES officers plugged the leak by 12.50pm and removed the truck, before also removing a quantity of contaminated soil.

The site was handed back to the landholder at 2pm.

