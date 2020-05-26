Sneezing fit leads to prime mover rollover near Roma

ACCIDENT: Police were called to a truck rollover last night.

A POORLY-timed sneezing fit led to a truck rollover last night, when the driver lost control on his journey from the Sunshine Coast to the southwest.

A Queensland Police Services spokeswoman confirmed emergency services were called at 10pm last night to a truck rollover on the Carnarvon Highway, 30kms north of Roma.

The driver told police he was driving from Yandina to Comet when he began sneezing and lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle, which was carrying fertiliser and was towing three trailers, drifted into a shoulder on the road while the driver attempted to regain control.

It rolled shortly after.

No injuries were reported, however there was some fertiliser left on the road.

The highway is open to drivers.