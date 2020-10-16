Snakes alive! Big brown spotted in Gympie region yard

Rachel Chubb spotted this brown snake lurking in her front yard at Veteran this week.

IT'S no secret snakes are on the move in the Gympie region, and it seems there are plenty of the venomous kind to look out for at the moment too.

Veteran resident Rachel Chubb spotted a big brown snake lurking in her front yard earlier this week, later sharing a snap to Facebook and advising fellow locals to "keep an eye out".

"My Dad and I reckon he was over six foot, but we couldn't properly measure him or get too close," Ms Chubb said.

Rachel Chubb spotted this brown snake lurking in her front yard at Veteran this week.

"I've really only had three or so, we found another brown snake in our garage when I was a child, and then our neighbour removed him for us, with the help of my Dad.

"We had a red belly black living behind our bins, which we haven't seen in a while but since red belly blacks scare off browns we think he must not be there anymore since the brown was there the other day."

"My most interesting (encounter) would have to be a green tree snake laying in the grass at home, and my brother and I were playing and … he walked nearly right into it without him seeing it, as it was so camouflaged in the grass.

"He didn't end up walking on it since I yelled at him."

Earlier this month, two people were hospitalised in the Gympie region from two separate snake bites, in Gympie and Widgee respectively, within 24 hours.

Two Gympie residents were shocked to stumble across a red-bellied black snake making its way towards Mary St on their evening walk late last month.